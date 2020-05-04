Citi names veteran Rizvi as APAC corporate banking head: memo

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has named veteran banker Kaleem Rizvi as its Asia Pacific head of the corporate banking business, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

Rizvi, who joined Citi in Pakistan in 1996, will replace Gerald Keefe, who was in February promoted to a global role in its treasury and trade solutions business unit, said the memo sent to bank staff.

He will be based in Hong Kong in his current role that will be effective May 1, the memo said. Rizvi is the corporate and investment banking head for the Andean, Central American and Caribbean cluster.

The memo also announced the appointment of Christie Chang as Citi’s Asia Pacific corporate banking chairman, in addition to her current roles as head of Taiwan banking, capital markets and advisory, and president of Citibank Taiwan Ltd.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the content of the memo.