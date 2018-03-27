Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking: memo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named its global co-head for technology investment banking, Jan Metzger, as its new Asia Pacific head of corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Metzger, who takes up his new role on June 1, replaces Mark Slaughter who will become vice-chairman for the global CIB business and will move back to the United States to be closer to his family, said the memo sent to Citi staff.

A Citi spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo.

Based in Hong Kong, Metzger joined Citi in 2015 as head of Asia Pacific technology, media and telecoms (TMT) banking from Credit Suisse. He was promoted to the role of co-head for global investment banking technology franchise last year.