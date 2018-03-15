FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 15, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) Chief Executive Michael Corbat’s annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

FILE PHOTO - Michael L. Corbat, president of the Citigroup, arrives at the Planalto Palace before a meeting with Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia April 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Corbat's annual total compensation was $17.8 million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing. (bit.ly/2panXYX)

    The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat’s annual compensation by 48 percent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.

    The change in Corbat’s pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 percent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.

    Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.