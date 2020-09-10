Factbox: Wall Street gets its first woman CEO

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) named Jane Fraser to succeed Michael Corbat next year as chief executive officer, making her the first woman to lead a major Wall Street bank.

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The industry is still almost entirely run by men, although a handful of women have broken through to executive ranks in recent years. Here is a history of CEOs at the top six U.S. banks.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N):

Jamie Dimon: 2006-present

William Harrison: 2000-2005*

J.P. Morgan and Chase merged in 2000. Douglas Warner had led J.P. Morgan, while Harrison had been Chase’s CEO and took over the combined entity

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N):

Brian Moynihan: 2010-present

Ken Lewis: 2001-2009*

Hugh McColl: 1998-2001

NationsBank and BankAmerica combined in 1998. McColl was NationsBank’s CEO and David Coulter was BankAmerica’s CEO

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N):

Charles Scharf: 2019-present

Allen Parker (interim): 2019

Tim Sloan: 2016-2019

John Stumpf: 2007-2016

Richard Kovacevich: 1998-2007

Wells Fargo and Norwest Corp merged in 1998. Kovacevich had the top job at Norwest, while Paul Hazen was Wells Fargo’s CEO

Citigroup Inc (C.N):

Jane Fraser: to become CEO in February 2021

Michael Corbat: 2012-2021

Vikram Pandit: 2007–2012

Win Bischoff (interim): 2007

Charles Prince: 2003–2007

Sandy Weill: 1998–2003

Citigroup was formed in 1998 when Citicorp and Travelers Group merged. John Reed was Citicorp’s chairman, while Weill chaired Travelers at that time

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N):

David Solomon: 2018–present

Lloyd Blankfein: 2006–2018

Hank Paulson: 1999–2006

Paulson became Goldman Sachs CEO after the firm’s public offering in 1999

Morgan Stanley (MS.N):

James Gorman: 2010-present

John Mack: 2005-2009*

Philip Purcell: 1997-2005

FILE PHOTO: Brian T. Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of America Corporation, speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Morgan Stanley merged with Dean Witter Discover & Co in 1997. Richard Fisher was its chairman then and Purcell headed Dean Witter

*The CEO left the company in December.

Source: Companies’ websites