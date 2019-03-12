Citigroup looks to speed up 2019 expense cuts

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has accelerated some of its 2019 plans to cut expenses through “simplification” of its organization and improvements in its internal processes, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Mason made the comment in response to a question about whether the bank has ways to reduce expenses if revenues fall short of expectations.

Mason also said that first quarter revenue from fixed-income and equity trading looks like it will be down by percentages in the “high single-digits” from a year earlier.