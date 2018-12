FILE PHOTO: A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) chief financial officer John Gerspach said the bank expects market revenue in the current quarter to be slightly lower from last year.

Gerspach, speaking at an investor conference in New York, said the fall is driven by a decline in fixed income markets revenue, while Citi’s equity business is doing well.