September 4, 2018 / 4:37 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire: internal memo

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire from his role in March, to be replaced by the CFO of institutional clients Mark Mason, the bank told employees on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

“In the nine years he has been our CFO, (John Gerspach) has played an unmatched role in crafting and executing a strategy to generate the returns our investors expect and deserve,” Chief Executive Mike Corbat said in an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

It said he would be succeeded by Mason, who the bank described as a 17-year veteran of Citi.

Corbat also announced that North America CEO Bill Mills and EMEA CEO Jim Cowles would be leaving the group, and named Kristine Braden, the bank’s Country Officer for Switzerland, as his new Chief of Staff.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Edmund Blair

