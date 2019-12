FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) expects higher markets revenue in the fourth quarter, as the markets recovered from turbulence late last year.

Speaking at an investor conference, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said quarterly markets revenue should be up in the high teens and investment banking revenue will be flat to slightly lower compared to last year.