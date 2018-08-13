Citigroup says card chief Linville leaving in reorganization

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said Jud Linville, head of global cards and consumer services, is leaving the bank as part of a reorganization of executives in its global consumer banking businesses.

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London, Britain May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

David Chubak, currently global retail banking head, will also oversee global branded cards and consumer lending, the bank said. Anand Selva, current head of consumer banking in Asia, will become head of U.S. consumer banking, including branded cards, digital banking and wealth management.

The changes were described in a memo from Stephen Bird, chief executive of Citigroup’s global consumer banking business.