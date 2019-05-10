Citigroup names investor relations chief as consumer bank CFO

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday that its investor relations head will become chief financial officer of its consumer banking unit.

Susan Kendall, who has been with the bank for a decade, joins Citi’s Global Consumer Bank at a time when the business is trying to jump-start domestic growth and streamline its sprawling global operations.

“We are pleased to welcome her to the team as momentum continues to build in the Global Consumer Bank,” Stephen Bird, chief executive officer of the Global Consumer Bank, said in a statement.

Revenue from consumer banking, Citi’s largest business, was flat in the most recent quarter as deposits grew faster abroad than in the United States.

The change will be effective June 15 and a search for a new investor relations leader will be underway shortly, the company said. In her new role Kendall will report directly to Mark Mason, Citigroup’s chief financial officer.

Elizabeth Lynn will serve as interim head of investor relations.