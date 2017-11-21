FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citi hit with $6.5 million in U.S. fines over student loans
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
November 21, 2017 / 8:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Citi hit with $6.5 million in U.S. fines over student loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said on Tuesday it had ordered Citibank to pay $6.5 million for allegedly harming borrowers with student loan servicing failures.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The agency said it ordered Citibank to end illegal loan practices and pay $3.75 million in redress to consumers and a $2.75 million civil penalty.

Mark Costiglio, a spokesman for Citi, said “we are pleased to resolve this matter.”

Student debt can carry tax benefits but Citi failed to guide customers through paperwork that could lead to tax savings, according to the agency.

Some clients were also made to pay late fees and interest when they were eligible to defer such loan payments, said the agency.

Citi shed $32 billion of its student loan investments in 2010, selling them to Discover Financial Services .

Citibank has roughly $1.4 trillion in assets, according to the Federal Reserve.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann. Editing by Sandra Maler and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.