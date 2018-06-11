FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 11, 2018 / 8:40 PM / in an hour

Citigroup's investment banking unit to cut jobs in next five years: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s (C.N) investment banking business will shed as much as half of its 20,000 technology and operations staff in the next five years, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing Jamie Forese, the division’s head.

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Forese said the positions, which make up almost two-fifths of investment bank employees at Citi, could be replaced by machine processing, the FT reported.

    Citigroup was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.