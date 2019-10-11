Business News
Citigroup names global co-heads for its equity capital markets business

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) on Friday named Douglas Adams and James Fleming global co-heads of its equity capital markets business, which helps companies raise money through IPOs and private placements.

The appointments come at a time the business could be bracing for a dry spell following failed IPOs including WeWork-owner The We Company and disappointing debuts such as U.S. fitness startup Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O.

Citi poached Fleming in 2018 from Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) to co-head its equity capital markets business in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. Citi named Suneel Hargunani to co-head the business in the region.

Adams was most recently co-head of Citi’s equity capital markets business in North America. Citi named Paul Abrahimzadeh and Russell Chong to co-head the business in the region.

