(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Jennifer Landis to be its new head of investor relations, according to a memo from Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason which was distributed on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Landis has been working at JPMorgan Chase & Co where she was chief financial officer for the middle market banking and specialized industries business, the memo said. The appointment is effective Aug. 15.