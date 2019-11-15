Citi names Manuel Romo CEO of Mexican unit

A logo of Citibanamex is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Manuel Romo has been appointed chief executive officer of Citigroup’s Mexican operations Citibanamex with immediate effect, the Mexican unit said in a statement on Friday.

Romo was at the company between 1991 and 2008, and later worked for Mexican rival Grupo Financiero Banorte before returning to Citibanamex last April.

He will replace Ernesto Torres Cantu, who became the bank’s Latin America boss last month.