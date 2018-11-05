Citigroup appoints Philip Drury head of EMEA investment banking: memo

FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) named Philip Drury to run its London-based banking, capital markets and advisory business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Citi, in September, overhauled its investment bank structure to combine its capital markets and corporate and investment banking divisions into a new banking, capital markets and advisory (BCMA) division.

Drury, 45, will take on many of the regional responsibilities of Manolo Falco, who was named global head of the new division in September, along with Tyler Dickson, the memo said.

Drury, who previously worked with Citi’s European equity capital markets business, will start in his new role immediately, pending final regulatory approval.

Luigi de Vecchi has also been named the Paris-based EMEA chairman of the unit. Both Drury and Vecchi will report to the global co-heads, Falco and Dickson, the memo added.