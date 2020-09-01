Citi hires ex-Deutsche Bank M&A boss Rousseau for France advisory push

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has hired Robin Rousseau as a vice chairman of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, a memo seen by Reuters shows.

Based in Paris, Rousseau will focus on the bank’s French client franchise while also providing financial advisory across the region.

A 26-year industry veteran, Rousseau was Deutsche Bank’s former M&A boss for EMEA and also worked at Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

In his new role, he will seek to enhance Citi’s strategic client coverage and help companies identify opportunities despite a difficult backdrop, with French M&A down 40% this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Rousseau will report to Philip Drury who runs Citi’s banking, capital markets and advisory business across EMEA.

His appointment comes after the recent departure of Maja Torun, who was Citi’s co-head of France investment banking and left in April to take on a similar job at JPMorgan (JPM.N).