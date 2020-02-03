Citi appoints Peter Crawley as treasury and trade head for Britain and Europe

FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen in Citibank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - Peter Crawley has been appointed as Citigroup Inc’s (C.N) Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) Head for Britain and Europe, based in London and will move into his new role with effect from April 6, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Crawley will report to Ebru Pakcan and be responsible for driving business strategy, new business development, product innovation, client experience agenda and the delivery of the financial plans for TTS in Britain, (including Jersey) and across Europe, the memo said.