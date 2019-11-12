Citigroup names North America M&A heads

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Tuesday that Brian Link and Sameer Singh will become co-heads of North America mergers & acquisitions effective immediately, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.

“These appointments come at a time when North America is driving an even larger share of the global M&A market, including half of all $1B+ deals and three out of every four mega-deals,” said the memo signed by the global and regional leaders of Citi’s newly formed Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory group.