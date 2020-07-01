Citigroup taps RBC banker to co-run software investment banking group

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Wednesday it hired Niall Cannon to co-run its global software practice within its investment bank.

Cannon, who joins the third-largest U.S. bank after 20 years at RBC Capital Markets, will focus on broadening Citi’s coverage of the fast-growing software sector.

“Niall has established strong client relationships, sector expertise and a track record of successful transactions,” Citi top corporate investment banking executives said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Cannon is expected to start by the end of September.