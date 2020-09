A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York, New York, U.S. May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s institutional clients group (ICG) unit named Kira Cordoba-Brown as the head of talent & diversity on Tuesday.

She joined Citi in 2006, and has served in several roles in human resources in both ICG and global consumer segments within the global diversity office, campus recruitment and program management.