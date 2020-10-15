Citi's Vice Chairman Ray McGuire to step down

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N Vice Chairman Ray McGuire will leave the bank after 15 years in various roles to pursue his "lifelong passion for public service", according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

McGuire, who was also most recently Citi's chairman of banking, capital markets and advisery, has decided to run for mayor of New York, the New York Times reported here earlier in the day.