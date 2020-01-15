Sustainable Business
January 15, 2020 / 3:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Citigroup female employees earn 27% less than men

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

(Reuters) - Citigroup’s (C.N) female employees earn 27% less than male employees on a global median basis, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday.

The median pay for Citi’s women employees globally was just 73% of the median for men, improving from 71% last year, according to an internal analysis.

For minorities in the United States, the median pay was 94% of the median for non-minorities, up from 93% last year.

The third-largest U.S. bank has said it wants women employees to hold at least 40% of roles at assistant vice-president level through to managing director level by the end of 2021, with 8% of such roles in the United States held by black employees. (reut.rs/30nQ6gi)

Citi and other Wall Street banks have been under pressure to disclose how much less it pays women than men.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

