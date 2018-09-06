FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Citigroup to overhaul its investment bank: Business Insider

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is set to announce a restructuring of its investment banking operations and top executives are taking on new roles, Business Insider reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Citigroup will combine its corporate and investment bank with its capital markets origination business, the financial news website reported.

Ray McGuire, the global head of corporate and investment banking, will take on a new role as vice chair of Citigroup, the report said.

The bank was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

