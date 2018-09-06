FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 6, 2018 / 10:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Citigroup to overhaul its investment bank

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is set to restructure its investment banking operations and merge it with the bank’s capital markets origination unit, according to an internal memo.

People walk beneath a Citibank branch logo in the financial district of San Francisco, California July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The restructuring will also involve top executives taking on new roles.

Ray McGuire, the global head of corporate and investment banking, will chair the new merged unit, which will be called banking, capital markets and advisory.

In addition to McGuire’s appointment, the bank also named Tyler Dickson and Manolo Falco the global co-heads of the new unit.

Citigroup on Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire from his role in March, and will be replaced by the CFO of institutional clients Mark Mason.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.