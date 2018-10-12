Citigroup profit rises 12 percent on lower expenses, LatAm growth

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 12 percent increase in quarterly profit on Friday, as the bank benefited from lower expenses and consumer banking business in Latin America.

Workers are seen in at Citibank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. Picture taken November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Net income for the third-largest U.S. bank by assets rose to $4.62 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.13 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose to $1.73 from $1.42, helped by buybacks that reduced shares outstanding by 8 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of $1.69, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue was slightly lower at $18.39 billion, compared with $18.42 billion a year earlier.

Operating expenses fell 1 percent to $10.31 billion and the company’s widely watched efficiency ratio improved to 56.1 percent from 56.6 percent a year earlier.

The bank’s provision for income taxes decreased by $395 million due to the cut in U.S. corporate tax rates at the beginning of 2018.

Bond trading revenue at Citi rose 9 percent, in sharp contrast to bigger rival JPMorgan Chase & Co, which reported a 10 percent drop in bond trading revenue.