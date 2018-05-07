Activist investor ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citi: WSJ

(Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc (C.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

ValueAct, which has built the position over the past four to five months, continues to boost it "opportunistically", according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2jEtzY5)

The stake amounts to about 0.7 percent of Citigroup, which has a market value of $175 billion, WSJ said.