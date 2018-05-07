FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae: letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Activist investing firm ValueAct Capital Partners invested $1.2 billion in Citigroup Inc and roughly $1 billion in SLM Corp’s student lender Sallie Mae, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

In the letter ValueAct sent to clients, the firm said it built its roughly $1.2 billion Citigroup position over the last four to five months and is adding to it “opportunistically.”

ValueAct added that the bank could return about $50 billion in cash to shareholders over the next two years, according to the letter.

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

