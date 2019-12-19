Citi, ValueAct Capital extend information sharing, engagement agreement through 2021

FILE PHOTO: A Citi group logo can be seen on an automatic teller machine in Citi Field during an MLB exhibition game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox in Flushing, New York April 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi Group (C.N) and hedge fund ValueAct Capital said on Thursday they would extend an existing information-sharing agreement for another two years through the end of 2021.

The agreement allows ValueAct, one of Citigroup’s largest shareholders, to engage with bank executives and directors on strategy, governance and planning matters, the firms said in a joint announcement.

Citi and ValueAct originally made the agreement in January after starting discussions in 2018 following fund investments in the bank.

In the statement, ValueAct President and Chief Investment Officer Mason Morfit said, “We have been very impressed with (Citigroup CEO) Mike Corbat and the entire management team ... Citi remains the top position in the fund and we have strong conviction in its long-term potential.”

Since becoming chief executive in 2012, Corbat has been trying to boost Citigroup’s return on equity and stock valuation, which lag other big U.S. banks.

Citigroup is the third-largest U.S. bank by assets. It had to shed many assets and close businesses to recover from losses in the 2007-2008 financial crisis.