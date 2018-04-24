CityFibre agrees $750 million takeover by Goldman Sachs consortium

LONDON (Reuters) - British fiber broadband company CityFibre (CITYC.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired for 538 million pounds ($750 million) by a consortium formed by private equity firm Antin and Goldman Sachs’ West Street Infrastructure Partners.

The consortium will pay 81 pence for each CityFibre share, a 93 percent premium to the closing price of 42 pence a share on Monday, CityFibre said.

CityFibre, which listed in 2014, is building its own fiber-optic broadband network in Britain, taking on national provider BT (BT.L) in selected towns and cities.

It signed a partnership last year with Vodafone (VOD.L) that will see the mobile company market its ultra fast broadband in around 12 British towns and cities, starting with Milton Keynes, Aberdeen and Peterborough.

CityFibre’s chairman Chris Stone said the deal offered compelling value for shareholders and would provide long-term funding.

“Under private ownership, CityFibre will be able to gain alternative and potentially easier access to the financing required for its announced FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) deployment,” he said.

“This will strengthen the company’s ability to deliver on its vision to provide full fiber infrastructure to 20 percent of the UK market.”

CityFibre also said on Tuesday that its turnover more than doubled last year to 34.8 million pounds, helped by the acquisition of wholesale fiber company Entanet.

Adjusted core earnings for the year to end-December rose to 4.5 million pounds from 2.5 million pounds in 2016, it said.

($1 = 0.7174 pounds)