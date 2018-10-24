FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

City National Bank names JPMorgan's Kelly Coffey as CEO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - City National Bank [CYNBA.UL] on Wednesday appointed Kelly Coffey, the head of JPMorgan’s U.S. private bank business, as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Russell Goldsmith.

Coffey, named as one the most powerful women in finance by the American Banker magazine this year, will start in her new role from Feb. 1.

Coffey, who led JPMorgan’s U.S. private bank business since 2015, will be City National’s fourth CEO in its 65-year history.

The Financial Times reported the move earlier on Tuesday.

Goldsmith, who has held the role of CEO and chairman for 23 years at City National, will continue as chairman, the unit of Royal Bank of Canada said.

Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

