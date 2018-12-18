Civitas to sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $641 million

(Reuters) - Home healthcare provider Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI.N) said on Tuesday it would sell itself to funds advised by Centerbridge Partners L.P. in a deal valued at $641 million.

The Boston-based company, which offers home and community health services to people with disabilities under the brand name the MENTOR Network, employs about 23,000 people in 36 U.S. states.

Civitas was acquired by private equity firm Vestar in 2006 and took it public in 2014.

As part of the deal, Centerbridge will buy all outstanding shares of Civitas common stock for $17.75 each. This represented a premium of 13.5 percent to Civitas’ Tuesday close and will come to an enterprise value of $1.4 billion, the two companies said.

Based on the company’s outstanding shares, the equity value of the deal is about $641 million, according to Reuters calculations.

Reuters reported in October that the company was exploring options, including a potential sale..

Barclays was the financial adviser to Civitas, while Cain Brothers, UBS Securities LLC, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC advised Centerbridge.