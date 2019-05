SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean food giant CJ CheilJedang Corp said on Thursday that U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital had agreed to acquire a 27% stake its U.S. unit CJ Foods America for $320 million.

Bain would become a financial investor for CJ’s recent acquisition of U.S. frozen foods firm Schwan’s Co for $1.84 billion, CJ said in a regulatory filing.