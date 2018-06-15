Hong Kong's Victor Li pays $1.3 billion for London office tower

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong tycoon Victor Li has bought a London office tower for 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) as he expands his overseas portfolio after taking over the business empire of his billionaire father Li Ka-shing.

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing listens to his son Victor Li, Co-Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, during a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Property company British Land and a Singaporean wealth fund GIC [GIC.UL] said in a statement that they had sold 5 Broadgate to a subsidiary of Victor Li’s CK Asset Holdings (1113.HK).

The move comes days after Li’s CK Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK) made a A$12.98 billion ($9.8 billion) takeover offer for Australia’s biggest gas pipeline company, APA Group (APA.AX), offering a hefty 33 percent premium to tap into a tight gas market.

The London building, completed in 2015, generated a property return of 18 percent per annum for British Land.

CK Asset first entered the UK property market in 1995, and has developed a number of residential and commercial properties, including Royal Gate Kensington, Montevetro, Belgravia Place and Albion Riverside in London.

Li Ka-shing handed over the keys of his empire, which includes CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), to his elder son earlier this year.