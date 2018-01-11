Swiss exchange probing Clariant over possible Huntsman disclosure breach

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss exchange SIX has opened an investigation into chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) on account of a possible breach of the ad hoc disclosure requirements, SIX said on Thursday.

“The investigation was opened in connection with Clariant Ltd’s press release regarding the announcement of the agreement on the merger between Clariant Ltd and Huntsman Corporation (HUN.N) dated 22 May 2017,” SIX said in a statement.

The bourse said it would announce findings after concluding the investigation, which will continue for an indefinite period, and would provide no further information in the meantime.‍​