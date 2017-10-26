FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Activist investor takes Clariant stake above 20 percent: source
October 26, 2017 / 4:11 PM / in 2 hours

Activist investor takes Clariant stake above 20 percent: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Activist investors seeking to block specialty chemical maker Clariant’s $20 billion merger with Huntsman Corp have boosted their stake in the Swiss group above 20 percent, triggering an official disclosure filing, a source familiar with the matter said.

The White Tale consortium has repeatedly declined to respond to Reuters enquiries about its plans. The activists had told a Swiss newspaper this month they had “significantly more” than 15 percent of Clariant shares and wanted to increase their stake.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields

