Clariant, SABIC halt talks to form chemicals venture

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Clariant (CLN.S) on Thursday posted a first-half loss, booked charges linked to a European probe and retreated from a planned venture with Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) (2010.SE) a day after saying its CEO quit.

SABIC, which holds 25% of Clariant, and the Swiss company have been working to combine Clariant’s additives and specialty masterbatches businesses with parts of SABIC’s specialty chemicals operation.

Clariant, whose Chief Executive Ernesto Occhiello left abruptly this week said the companies have decided to temporarily suspend negotiations.

“Given the current market conditions, both parties have decided that temporarily suspending the negotiations is in the best interests of the respective shareholders of both companies,” Clariant said.

Clariant’s first-half net loss was 101 million Swiss francs ($102.56 million), from a 211 million francs a year earlier. Sales stagnated at 2.2 billion francs. The results were impacted by a 231 million franc provision Clariant set aside for an ongoing competition law investigation by the European Commission, Clariant said.

“The first half year 2019 was admittedly challenging - particularly the second quarter, which was additionally impacted by temporary negative influences and one-off occurrences,” said Hariolf Kottmann, the Clariant chairman who has taken over for Occhiello until a successor is found.