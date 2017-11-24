FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clariant snubs review demand as showdown with White Tale looms
November 24, 2017 / 5:59 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Clariant snubs review demand as showdown with White Tale looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Clariant (CLN.S) on Friday rejected its largest shareholder White Tale’s demand for an independent strategic review and three board seats, setting up a showdown with the activist investor that last month blocked its $20 billion merger with Huntsman (HUN.N).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss specialty chemicals company Clariant is seen at the company's headquarters in Pratteln, Switzerland October 29, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Clariant instead offered just one potential seat on the Swiss specialty chemicals maker’s board to White Tale, which includes hedge fund manager Keith Meister and New York City-based investor 40 North.

Clariant said it will update its strategy early next year but said White Tale’s efforts to bring in outsiders to conduct the process were “unanimously rejected” by the Pratteln, Switzerland-based company’s board.

“The Board of Directors perceives this process to be merely focused on finding bidders for various businesses with the ultimate consequence of (breaking up) the company and selling the assets,” said Clariant, which earlier on Friday announced plans for a strategic update in 2018.

A spokesman for White Tale declined to comment, but the investor has previously said that it would seek to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting if its demands were not met.

Reporting by John Miller and Oliver Hirt, editing by John Revill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
