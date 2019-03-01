France's Faurecia to buy Clarion, launch business group in Japan

A logo of Clarion Co. is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - French auto equipment supplier Faurecia SA said on Friday shareholders of Japan’s Clarion Co Ltd have tendered 95.28 percent of the car equipment maker’s shares in its offer.

The French company said it will complete the acquisition process on March 7, and follow a squeeze-out procedure to buy the remaining shares in Saitama-based Clarion.

On April 1, Faurecia will launch a Japan-based business group named “Faurecia Clarion Electronics”, which will regroup Clarion, Parrot Faurecia Automotive and Coagent Electronics, the company explained.

The group plans to employ nearly 9,200 people and over 1,650 software engineers, as well as generate over 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) of sales by 2022, Faurecia said.