a month ago
U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition
#Deals
July 20, 2017 / 7:23 PM / a month ago

U.S. FTC approves Baxter's acquisition of Claris business with condition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) and Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO) have agreed to divest two types of pharmaceutical products to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that Baxter's proposed acquisition of Claris’ injectable drugs business is anticompetitive, the agency said on Thursday.

The $625 million acquisition was announced by Baxter in December and the company said it expected the deal to close in the second half of 2017.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

