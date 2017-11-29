FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British shipping firm Clarkson reports cyber attack
November 29, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in 17 minutes

British shipping firm Clarkson reports cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British shipping services provider Clarkson Plc said it was subject to a cyber security incident and warned that the person or persons behind the incident may release some data on Wednesday.

“As soon as it was discovered, Clarkson took immediate steps to respond to and manage the incident,” the company said.

“Our initial investigations have shown the unauthorized access was gained via a single and isolated user account which has now been disabled,” Clarkson said.

The London-headquartered company said it had been working with the police on the incident.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
