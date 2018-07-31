Clarkson Plc says unauthorized third party got access to some computer systems

(Reuters) - British shipping services provider Clarkson Plc said on Monday an unauthorized third party accessed some of its computer systems in the United Kingdom last year.

The unauthorized access to systems from May 31 to Nov. 4, 2017 was gained from a single and isolated user account. The third party copied data and demanded a ransom for its safe return, the company said.

Potential user information compromised may include dates of birth, addresses, bank account information and passport and payment card information, the company added.

Clarkson did not say how many individuals were affected by the hack, but said that through investigation and legal measures, it was able to trace and recover copies of the data.