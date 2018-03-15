Credit data firm Experian to buy fintech ClearScore for 275 million pounds

(Reuters) - Experian Plc (EXPN.L), the world’s biggest credit data company, said on Thursday it would buy financial technology company ClearScore for 275 million pounds ($383.8 million).

The deal is expected to close later in 2018 and add to benchmark earnings in the first full fiscal year of ownership, Experian said.

ClearScore, which has over 6 million members in the UK, provides free access to credit reports and scores and introduces consumers to personal financial products.

($1 = 0.7166 pounds)