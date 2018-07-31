UK competition regulator to further investigate Experian-ClearScore deal

(Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog will hold an in-depth merger investigation into Experian Plc’s (EXPN.L) acquisition of ClearScore after the world’s biggest credit data company chose not to offer proposals to address the regulator’s concerns.

Experian said in March it would buy financial technology company ClearScore for 275 million pounds ($360.9 million).

The Competition and Markets Authority said earlier this month it was concerned the merged company would be less likely to innovate and could potentially lead to people paying more for credit cards and loans.