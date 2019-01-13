Australia's Clearview Wealth says charges dropped against director in Papua New Guinea

(Reuters) - Wealth manager Clearview Wealth Ltd said on Monday that the criminal charge against independent non-executive director David Brown in Papua New Guinea had been dropped by the Waigani District Court, Port Moresby.
The charge had been levied in August 2018 in light of a claim by the Melanesian Trustee Services regarding an attempt to remove and replace the current fund manager of the Pacific Balanced Fund by Brown’s employer, National Superannuation Fund.
