Salesforce in talks to buy ClickSoftware for $1.5 billion: report

The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lily Jamali

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Salesforce.com (CRM.N) is in talks to acquire U.S.-Israeli software developer ClickSoftware Technologies for around $1.5 billion, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Wednesday.

U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners bought ClickSoftware in 2015 for $438 million and delisted the provider of cloud-based field service management software from Nasdaq.

If a deal goes ahead, it would be the second significant acquisition by Salesforce in Israel in less than a year after it paid $850 million for Datorama, an Israeli cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform.

Officials at Salesforce in Israel declined to comment on the report. ClickSoftware officials were not immediately available for comment.