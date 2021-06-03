BlackRock working with oil & gas firms to help steer them through transition - CEO

FILE PHOTO: Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock, takes part in the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in New York, U.S., February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock intends to keep working with oil and gas companies to help them steer their way through the energy transition, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on Thursday.

Fink, who said the burden of decarbonisation was currently on the private sector and governments needed to be more involved, said investors could not “run away” from oil and gas companies.