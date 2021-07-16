EU's Gentiloni sees "very interesting" evolution in U.S. on possible carbon pricing

FILE PHOTO: EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni looks on during a news conference on the European Semester Spring Package in Brussels, Belgium June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

MILAN (Reuters) - The debate in the U.S. over the question of carbon pricing has undergone “very interesting” change in recent months, the European Union’s Economy Commissioner said on Friday.

“We can see an evolution in the U.S. on the matter of possible carbon pricing that is very interesting,” Paolo Gentiloni said in an event on the energy transition.

Carbon pricing is central to the EU’s climate policy while the U.S. has no carbon pricing in place at a federal level.

Earlier this week U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that, while carbon pricing can be an effective tool, it should also be recognised that some countries may use other means to curb emissions.