Governments agree rules for implementing 2015 Paris climate agreement

Participants take part in plenary session, during the final day of the COP24 U.N. Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

KATOWICE, Poland (Reuters) - Nearly 200 nations agreed on Saturday on a rulebook for implementing a landmark 2015 global deal to tackle climate change.

After two weeks of talks and two years of work, nations overcame political divisions to reach consensus on a more detailed framework for the 2015 Paris Agreement which aims to limit a rise in average world temperatures to “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

