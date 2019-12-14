World News
December 14, 2019 / 2:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Vast majority of countries want more ambition on climate: U.N. official

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The great majority of countries at ongoing U.N. climate talks want a final text that pushes for more ambitious commitments, a senior official said, hours after the circulation of a draft that was widely criticized as too weak.

“The vast majority of delegations are asking for a more ambitious text, and that’s what we’re aiming at,” said Andrés Landerretche, coordinator of the summit for Chile, which is presiding over the talks in Madrid.

“We are at a defining moment and we need to have an outcome based on what the science is telling us.”

Reporting by Valerie Valcovici; Editing by Mark Heinrich

